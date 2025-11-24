Brazil's Supreme Court Moves to Hold Bolsonaro in Custody
Brazil's Supreme Court panel forms majority to maintain ex-President Jair Bolsonaro under police custody. Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered Jair Bolsonaro's detention citing potential flight risk amid ongoing appeals of his coup-plotting sentence. Justices Flavio Dino and Cristiano Zanin joined this decision.
A panel of Brazil's Supreme Court on Monday reached a majority to hold former President Jair Bolsonaro in police custody.
This decision follows Justice Alexandre de Moraes's Saturday order citing a potential flight risk as Bolsonaro awaits appeals for his coup-related prison sentence.
Justices Flavio Dino and Cristiano Zanin joined Moraes in the majority on this four-judge panel.
