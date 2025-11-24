Kerala's Crackdown: Excise Department Takes Action Against Drug and Liquor Smuggling

The Excise Department of Kerala has intensified its crackdown on drugs and illicit liquor, registering 3,171 cases and arresting 613 individuals in a special drive. This operation, ahead of the local body elections, reflects the state's commitment to combat the drug and spirit mafia.

Under the leadership of Excise Minister M B Rajesh, the department seized narcotics valued at Rs 3.65 crore and illegal spirits worth Rs 55.27 lakh in nine days. These actions underscore the department's determination to ensure law and order during the election period.

Officials reported a comprehensive approach with 3,911 raids, including cross-agency efforts and systematic inspections at key locations like bus stands and school premises. The drive also tackled tobacco violations, accumulating fines worth over Rs 5 lakh.

