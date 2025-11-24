Left Menu

Kerala's Crackdown: Excise Department Takes Action Against Drug and Liquor Smuggling

The Excise Department in Kerala conducted a rigorous crackdown ahead of local elections, registering 3,171 cases and arresting 613 individuals. The operation aimed to curb the influx of drugs and illicit liquor, leading to significant seizures including narcotics, illegal spirits, and tobacco-related fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:51 IST
Kerala's Crackdown: Excise Department Takes Action Against Drug and Liquor Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Excise Department of Kerala has intensified its crackdown on drugs and illicit liquor, registering 3,171 cases and arresting 613 individuals in a special drive. This operation, ahead of the local body elections, reflects the state's commitment to combat the drug and spirit mafia.

Under the leadership of Excise Minister M B Rajesh, the department seized narcotics valued at Rs 3.65 crore and illegal spirits worth Rs 55.27 lakh in nine days. These actions underscore the department's determination to ensure law and order during the election period.

Officials reported a comprehensive approach with 3,911 raids, including cross-agency efforts and systematic inspections at key locations like bus stands and school premises. The drive also tackled tobacco violations, accumulating fines worth over Rs 5 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
2
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India
3
Historic Oath: Justice Surya Kant Becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

Historic Oath: Justice Surya Kant Becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

 India
4
NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025