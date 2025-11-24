Kremlin Rejects European Counter-Proposal to U.S. Ukraine Peace Plan

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a European counter-proposal to the U.S. 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, deeming it unconstructive and ineffective for Moscow's interests.

The release of the U.S. draft last week raised concerns among Ukraine and European allies, fearing it might accept Russia's demands on NATO, territory, and peace deal timeline.

President Putin indicated on Friday that the U.S. peace proposals could serve as a conflict resolution basis, contingent on Kyiv's acceptance. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov noted some U.S. plan aspects were acceptable but required further discussion.

