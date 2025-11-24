Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Hundreds convened in Beirut's southern suburbs to mourn Hezbollah's top military commander, Haytham Ali Tabtabai, and four fighters killed in an Israeli strike. This targeted attack, happening post-Lebanon's Independence Day, has sparked serious concerns about brewing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Following the 2024 U.S.-brokered ceasefire meant to quell hostilities, Israel has maintained continuous surveillance and targeted strikes on Hezbollah assets, suggesting a strategic effort to weaken the group's emerging leadership.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed a stringent policy towards Lebanon, emphasizing Israel's readiness to counter any aggressive moves. Meanwhile, intelligence measures, including advanced drone and AI technology, continue to play a crucial role in monitoring Hezbollah's activities, heightening tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)