Left Menu

Unbearable Workload Sparks Protest Among West Bengal Election Officers

Booth-level officers in West Bengal protested against overwhelming work pressure amid the SIR process. Despite being praised by the CEO as 'real heroes,' three officers died since the enumeration began on November 4. The protest saw disruptions, with demands for timeline extensions and better conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:00 IST
Unbearable Workload Sparks Protest Among West Bengal Election Officers
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, Booth-level officers (BLOs) have voiced their frustration over what they deem overwhelming workloads, leading to protests clashing with police during attempts to storm the Chief Electoral Officer's office. This comes amidst their involvement in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Despite acknowledgments from CEO Manoj Agarwal, who called BLOs the 'real heroes' of the exercise, the situation has turned tragic with three officers losing their lives since the enumeration process initiated on November 4. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission for what she described as 'unplanned implementation' conducted in 'express haste.'

The BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, representing the disgruntled officers, marched to the CEO's office, demanding immediate reforms, including extensions to deadlines and better technical support. Meanwhile, further demands include enhanced compensation for the families of deceased officers. The committee continues to press for intervention to prevent further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025