Unbearable Workload Sparks Protest Among West Bengal Election Officers

In West Bengal, Booth-level officers (BLOs) have voiced their frustration over what they deem overwhelming workloads, leading to protests clashing with police during attempts to storm the Chief Electoral Officer's office. This comes amidst their involvement in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Despite acknowledgments from CEO Manoj Agarwal, who called BLOs the 'real heroes' of the exercise, the situation has turned tragic with three officers losing their lives since the enumeration process initiated on November 4. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission for what she described as 'unplanned implementation' conducted in 'express haste.'

The BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, representing the disgruntled officers, marched to the CEO's office, demanding immediate reforms, including extensions to deadlines and better technical support. Meanwhile, further demands include enhanced compensation for the families of deceased officers. The committee continues to press for intervention to prevent further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)