Left Menu

Odisha Overhauls Recruitment Rules: A Step Towards Efficiency

The Odisha government has approved amendments to three service-related recruitment rules to enhance the hiring process. The amendments include changes to the Combined Graduate and Higher Secondary Level Recruitment Examinations. These decisions were made during a cabinet meeting, which also planned a supplementary budget presentation for the upcoming Assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:27 IST
Odisha Overhauls Recruitment Rules: A Step Towards Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards modernizing its recruitment processes by approving amendments to three critical service-related rules.

The changes, ratified during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aim to streamline hiring for various state posts.

Furthermore, the government has also planned to introduce a supplementary budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year in the forthcoming Assembly session, starting on November 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025