Odisha Overhauls Recruitment Rules: A Step Towards Efficiency

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards modernizing its recruitment processes by approving amendments to three critical service-related rules.

The changes, ratified during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aim to streamline hiring for various state posts.

Furthermore, the government has also planned to introduce a supplementary budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year in the forthcoming Assembly session, starting on November 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)