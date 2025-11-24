Odisha Overhauls Recruitment Rules: A Step Towards Efficiency
The Odisha government has approved amendments to three service-related recruitment rules to enhance the hiring process. The amendments include changes to the Combined Graduate and Higher Secondary Level Recruitment Examinations. These decisions were made during a cabinet meeting, which also planned a supplementary budget presentation for the upcoming Assembly session.
The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards modernizing its recruitment processes by approving amendments to three critical service-related rules.
The changes, ratified during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aim to streamline hiring for various state posts.
Furthermore, the government has also planned to introduce a supplementary budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year in the forthcoming Assembly session, starting on November 27.
