Rising Tides: Germany's Business Shifts Stance on Far-Right Dialogue

The association of family-owned companies in Germany has decided to lift its ban on contacts with Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmakers, marking a significant shift in attitude towards the far-right party within parts of the business community. This decision comes as the AfD sees a surge in nationwide polls.

Previously, German business leaders vocally opposed the far-right party, concerned about its impact on the country's international image. Germany's history with extremism has made its political landscape sensitive to such shifts. However, the AfD's recent electoral successes have prompted some business factions to reconsider their stance.

Marie-Christine Ostermann, president of the association, emphasized the need to engage in dialogue with the AfD, despite opposing their views and potential government participation. She argued that mere indignation was no longer a viable political strategy. In contrast, other business entities, like BDI, continue to refrain from engaging with radical parties.

