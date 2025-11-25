Left Menu

Rising Tides: Germany's Business Shifts Stance on Far-Right Dialogue

Germany’s association of family-owned companies lifts its ban on AfD contacts, signaling acceptance of the far-right in business circles. Despite maintaining a firewall against AfD, the group calls for confronting the party's content, amidst its rise in polls, as dialogue becomes essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-11-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 00:14 IST
Rising Tides: Germany's Business Shifts Stance on Far-Right Dialogue
  • Country:
  • Germany

The association of family-owned companies in Germany has decided to lift its ban on contacts with Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmakers, marking a significant shift in attitude towards the far-right party within parts of the business community. This decision comes as the AfD sees a surge in nationwide polls.

Previously, German business leaders vocally opposed the far-right party, concerned about its impact on the country's international image. Germany's history with extremism has made its political landscape sensitive to such shifts. However, the AfD's recent electoral successes have prompted some business factions to reconsider their stance.

Marie-Christine Ostermann, president of the association, emphasized the need to engage in dialogue with the AfD, despite opposing their views and potential government participation. She argued that mere indignation was no longer a viable political strategy. In contrast, other business entities, like BDI, continue to refrain from engaging with radical parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025