Left Menu

Crypto Controversy: Binance, Zhao Face Legal Action Over Alleged Terrorist Financing

Victims of the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel sued Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, for allegedly facilitating payments to terrorist groups. The lawsuit claims Binance enabled over $1 billion in transactions for such groups, despite past legal penalties. Compensation and triple damages are being sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:59 IST
Crypto Controversy: Binance, Zhao Face Legal Action Over Alleged Terrorist Financing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, victims of Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel have sued Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, along with its founder Changpeng Zhao. The plaintiffs accuse them of facilitating financial transactions for Hamas and other U.S.-designated terrorist groups.

The complaint, made public in North Dakota, alleges that Binance enabled over $1 billion in transactions for groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and others, despite previous admissions of guilt for violating anti-money-laundering laws. It highlights Binance's continued operations without substantial changes to its business model.

The lawsuit not only seeks compensatory and triple damages but also underscores transaction links to a Brazilian company with significant unexplained financial activity. As Binance faces legal challenges in multiple courts, the scrutiny on its alleged activities continues to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025