Crypto Controversy: Binance, Zhao Face Legal Action Over Alleged Terrorist Financing

In a significant legal development, victims of Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel have sued Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, along with its founder Changpeng Zhao. The plaintiffs accuse them of facilitating financial transactions for Hamas and other U.S.-designated terrorist groups.

The complaint, made public in North Dakota, alleges that Binance enabled over $1 billion in transactions for groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and others, despite previous admissions of guilt for violating anti-money-laundering laws. It highlights Binance's continued operations without substantial changes to its business model.

The lawsuit not only seeks compensatory and triple damages but also underscores transaction links to a Brazilian company with significant unexplained financial activity. As Binance faces legal challenges in multiple courts, the scrutiny on its alleged activities continues to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)