Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

The U.S. domestic news covers a range of topics. Highlights include the NYSE mourning Cassandra Seier's death, senators pushing for a probe into Facebook scam ads, Trump's terminated efficiency charter, the canceled GDP estimate due to a shutdown, and RealPage's settlement in a rent price case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 05:23 IST
The U.S. finds itself amidst several noteworthy domestic developments. The New York Stock Exchange mourns the loss of Cassandra Seier, a prominent executive who passed unexpectedly over the weekend. The company has remained tight-lipped concerning the details surrounding her death.

Meanwhile, U.S. senators have raised alarms over scam advertisements proliferating on Facebook and Instagram. They have called upon federal agencies to scrutinize Meta Platforms, advocating for stringent enforcement actions if malpractices in ad revenue are confirmed.

In a notable legal update, the Trump administration's attempt to expedite deportations has hit a roadblock. The U.S. appeals court ruled that the fast-track deportation process undermines due process rights, affirming a lower court's decision blocking the expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

