Canada and India Near Billion-Dollar Uranium Deal

Canada and India are reportedly close to finalizing a uranium export agreement valued at US$2.8 billion. The potential deal, which would see Canada supply uranium to India for a decade, highlights the strengthening economic ties between the two nations. Verification from Reuters is pending.

Updated: 25-11-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 06:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada and India are on the brink of sealing a uranium export agreement worth approximately US$2.8 billion, according to sources cited by the Globe and Mail on Monday.

The proposed deal, if finalized, would span over a decade, allowing Canada to supply uranium to India, underlining the deepening economic relations between these two countries.

Reuters has yet to independently verify this significant report, which could have substantial implications for the energy sectors of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

