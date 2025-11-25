Canada and India Near Billion-Dollar Uranium Deal
Canada and India are reportedly close to finalizing a uranium export agreement valued at US$2.8 billion. The potential deal, which would see Canada supply uranium to India for a decade, highlights the strengthening economic ties between the two nations. Verification from Reuters is pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 06:55 IST
Canada and India are on the brink of sealing a uranium export agreement worth approximately US$2.8 billion, according to sources cited by the Globe and Mail on Monday.
The proposed deal, if finalized, would span over a decade, allowing Canada to supply uranium to India, underlining the deepening economic relations between these two countries.
Reuters has yet to independently verify this significant report, which could have substantial implications for the energy sectors of both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- India
- uranium
- export
- agreement
- deal
- economic ties
- reuters
- energy
- US$2.8 billion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada-India: A $2.8 Billion Nuclear Agreement in the Making
US Farmers Await Crucial Aid Amid China Soybean Deal
Trump Administration's Aid and Chinese Soybean Deal for U.S. Farmers
Afghanistan Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with India Amid Regional Tensions
Controversial Land Deal Sparks Political Turmoil in Maharashtra