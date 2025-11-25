Canada and India Near Billion-Dollar Uranium Deal

Canada and India are on the brink of sealing a uranium export agreement worth approximately US$2.8 billion, according to sources cited by the Globe and Mail on Monday.

The proposed deal, if finalized, would span over a decade, allowing Canada to supply uranium to India, underlining the deepening economic relations between these two countries.

Reuters has yet to independently verify this significant report, which could have substantial implications for the energy sectors of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)