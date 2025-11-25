Left Menu

Justice Served: Bawaria Gang Members Receive Life Imprisonment for AIADMK Legislator's Murder

Three Bawaria gang members have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2005 murder of AIADMK legislator K Sudarsanam and involvement in dacoity. The gang was responsible for a violent home invasion that resulted in Sudarsanam's death, triggering a manhunt led by special police teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 08:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant court verdict on Monday, three members of the notorious Bawaria gang were handed life sentences for their involvement in the murder of AIADMK legislator K Sudarsanam and related dacoity charges dating back to 2005.

K Sudarsanam, a prominent AIADMK MLA from Gummidipoondi and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, was brutally murdered during a late-night home invasion in January 2005. The attack also left his family injured and their valuables looted.

Following an intensive investigation prompted by then-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the culprits were apprehended. Subsequently, Jagadish, Rakesh, and Ashok, were found guilty, bringing a measure of justice to the grievous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

