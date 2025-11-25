Justice Served: Bawaria Gang Members Receive Life Imprisonment for AIADMK Legislator's Murder
Three Bawaria gang members have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2005 murder of AIADMK legislator K Sudarsanam and involvement in dacoity. The gang was responsible for a violent home invasion that resulted in Sudarsanam's death, triggering a manhunt led by special police teams.
In a significant court verdict on Monday, three members of the notorious Bawaria gang were handed life sentences for their involvement in the murder of AIADMK legislator K Sudarsanam and related dacoity charges dating back to 2005.
K Sudarsanam, a prominent AIADMK MLA from Gummidipoondi and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, was brutally murdered during a late-night home invasion in January 2005. The attack also left his family injured and their valuables looted.
Following an intensive investigation prompted by then-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the culprits were apprehended. Subsequently, Jagadish, Rakesh, and Ashok, were found guilty, bringing a measure of justice to the grievous crime.
