New Defence Logistics Hub at Burnham Marks Major Milestone in NZ Army Upgrade 

Defence Minister Judith Collins has officially opened a major new Army maintenance support facility at Burnham Military Camp, marking a significant step in the Government’s multibillion-dollar plan to modernise New Zealand’s defence logistics network. The event also included a ground-breaking ceremony for the next phase of the South Island logistics hub—an $82.7 million regional supply facility set to transform Army support operations for decades.

A Modern, Technology-Driven Maintenance Centre for the Army

The newly completed $58 million Burnham Maintenance Support Facility is designed to serve as a core enabler for Army operations, offering a state-of-the-art environment for the repair and servicing of defence equipment. Purpose-built with modern technology, safety enhancements, and increased capacity, the facility provides significantly improved support for personnel working across vehicle, equipment, and systems maintenance.

The new complex mirrors the successful design of the earlier logistics redevelopment at Linton Military Camp. By adopting the same architecture and construction approach, Defence officials delivered the Burnham project ahead of schedule and $6.25 million under budget—a notable achievement within a sector often challenged by rising material and labour costs.

Minister Collins highlighted that this consistency in design is a deliberate strategy to reduce risk, improve delivery times, and maintain affordability while still achieving high-quality outcomes.

Construction Begins on Major New Regional Supply Facility

Alongside the opening of the maintenance centre, Minister Collins broke ground on a second major project: a new $82.7 million regional supply facility at Burnham Military Camp. This multi-purpose logistics hub will consolidate storage, distribution, equipment management, and supply chain operations into a single modern complex for the South Island.

The new centre will streamline the Defence Force’s ability to move equipment where it is needed, reduce duplication across locations, and support a more responsive operational framework for both domestic and international deployments.

Officials say the project will also stimulate the regional economy. Over the course of construction and development, it is estimated to provide work for approximately 600 people, creating employment across trades, suppliers, and associated services.

As with the maintenance facility, replicating the Linton design has already created significant cost efficiencies, providing better value for taxpayers and speeding up planning approval processes.

Strengthening the Backbone of NZ Defence Operations

Minister Collins emphasised the importance of logistics in enabling a strong and ready Defence Force.

“The Defence Force can only operate with the right equipment, in the right place, at the right time—and importantly, supported by the right infrastructure,” she said. “Logistics is often the quiet force behind success. It is the unseen engine that powers deployments and ensures our personnel have what they need, where and when they need it.”

The Burnham developments form part of the Government’s wider $12 billion Defence Capability Plan, which outlines investment priorities for the next four years. Among these commitments are upgrades to operational infrastructure, improvements in equipment readiness, and strengthened support systems across the services.

A Strategic Hub for the South Island

Once complete, the combined logistics facilities at Burnham will function as a fully integrated Regional Logistics Centre for the South Island, enhancing New Zealand’s ability to support Army operations, sustain long-term deployments, and respond to civil defence or humanitarian events.

The new centre will also improve resilience by enabling the Defence Force to hold and manage supplies closer to population centres and transport corridors, reducing reliance on North Island infrastructure during emergencies or disruptions.

Delivering Defence Infrastructure with Discipline

Minister Collins said the projects at Burnham reflect a renewed focus on disciplined delivery and long-term planning within Defence.

“This is another example of the Defence Force delivering with discipline to ensure we can protect New Zealanders and our way of life,” she said. “These facilities strengthen our operational readiness and ensure our personnel are supported with the infrastructure they deserve.”

With the maintenance facility now operational and construction underway on the regional supply hub, Burnham Military Camp is positioned to become a central logistics backbone for New Zealand’s Army in the years ahead.