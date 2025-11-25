Crackdown on Baramulla Educational Trusts: Tax Evasion and FCRA Scrutiny

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have initiated a comprehensive investigation into allegations of tax evasion and breaches of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) by two educational institutions in Baramulla district. This comes as part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with existing laws, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

In addition to these inquiries, a separate case has been filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against another educational organization within the district, reinforcing the gravity of the situation and the pursuit of accountability.

The police, through their official social media channels, revealed that raids have been conducted, resulting in several detentions and the seizure of unauthorized donation boxes. The investigation is geared towards maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)