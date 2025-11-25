Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband of Abuse in Shocking Domestic Violence Case

In a case that highlights the often-hidden plight of domestic abuse victims, Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her Austrian husband, Peter Haag. The complaint was submitted to a local court alleging severe emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse.

The court, presided over by judicial magistrate S C Tadye, has issued a notice to Haag and scheduled the matter for a hearing on December 12. Jaitly, represented by the law firm Karanjwala & Co, claims that the abuse forced her to flee their home in Austria and return to India.

The plea accuses Haag of narcissism, cruelty, and manipulation. Jaitly is demanding Rs 50 crore in damages and Rs 10 lakh per month in maintenance, along with custody of her children, who currently reside with Haag in Austria.

