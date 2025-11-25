Left Menu

Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband of Abuse in Shocking Domestic Violence Case

Celina Jaitly has alleged severe emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse by her husband, Peter Haag, and filed a domestic violence complaint. The case has been taken to court, seeking compensation and access to her children. The matter is set for a hearing in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:55 IST
In a case that highlights the often-hidden plight of domestic abuse victims, Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her Austrian husband, Peter Haag. The complaint was submitted to a local court alleging severe emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse.

The court, presided over by judicial magistrate S C Tadye, has issued a notice to Haag and scheduled the matter for a hearing on December 12. Jaitly, represented by the law firm Karanjwala & Co, claims that the abuse forced her to flee their home in Austria and return to India.

The plea accuses Haag of narcissism, cruelty, and manipulation. Jaitly is demanding Rs 50 crore in damages and Rs 10 lakh per month in maintenance, along with custody of her children, who currently reside with Haag in Austria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

