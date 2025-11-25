Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Oil Infrastructure
Ukraine's military has targeted essential Russian oil facilities, including a refinery in Krasnodar and an oil terminal in Novorossiysk. Additionally, a Russian A-60 reconnaissance aircraft was struck at the Beriev military plant. These strategic hits were announced via the military's Telegram channel.
According to official statements on the military's Telegram channel, the strikes successfully hit devices used for loading and unloading oil onto tankers.
On a related note, the military operation also extended to a strike on the Beriev military plant, where a Russian A-60 reconnaissance aircraft was reportedly damaged.
On a related note, the military operation also extended to a strike on the Beriev military plant, where a Russian A-60 reconnaissance aircraft was reportedly damaged.
