Ukraine's military has conducted strikes against crucial Russian oil infrastructure, targeting a refinery in the Krasnodar region and an oil terminal in the strategic port of Novorossiysk, as announced on Tuesday.

According to official statements on the military's Telegram channel, the strikes successfully hit devices used for loading and unloading oil onto tankers.

On a related note, the military operation also extended to a strike on the Beriev military plant, where a Russian A-60 reconnaissance aircraft was reportedly damaged.

