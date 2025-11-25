Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine's military has targeted essential Russian oil facilities, including a refinery in Krasnodar and an oil terminal in Novorossiysk. Additionally, a Russian A-60 reconnaissance aircraft was struck at the Beriev military plant. These strategic hits were announced via the military's Telegram channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:29 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military has conducted strikes against crucial Russian oil infrastructure, targeting a refinery in the Krasnodar region and an oil terminal in the strategic port of Novorossiysk, as announced on Tuesday.

According to official statements on the military's Telegram channel, the strikes successfully hit devices used for loading and unloading oil onto tankers.

On a related note, the military operation also extended to a strike on the Beriev military plant, where a Russian A-60 reconnaissance aircraft was reportedly damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

