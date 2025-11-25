France Cracks Down on Shein: Court to Decide Website Suspension

A French finance ministry source confirmed the government's intention to request a three-month suspension of Shein's website in France. This decision follows the discovery of illegal products, such as childlike sex dolls and weapons, on its platform, coinciding with the fast-fashion retailer's debut of a physical store in Paris.

The French government initiated proceedings to block Shein on November 5, prompted by these unlawful listings. However, the process was temporarily halted once Shein removed the items in question.

The Court of Paris is set to hold a hearing on Wednesday to deliberate over the finance ministry's suspension request, determining the future of Shein's online presence in France.