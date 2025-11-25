Left Menu

France Cracks Down on Shein: Court to Decide Website Suspension

The French government seeks to suspend Shein's website in France for three months due to the sale of unlawful items. This action comes as Shein opened its first physical shop in Paris. The suspension process halted after the retailer removed illegal products, but the court will review the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A French finance ministry source confirmed the government's intention to request a three-month suspension of Shein's website in France. This decision follows the discovery of illegal products, such as childlike sex dolls and weapons, on its platform, coinciding with the fast-fashion retailer's debut of a physical store in Paris.

The French government initiated proceedings to block Shein on November 5, prompted by these unlawful listings. However, the process was temporarily halted once Shein removed the items in question.

The Court of Paris is set to hold a hearing on Wednesday to deliberate over the finance ministry's suspension request, determining the future of Shein's online presence in France.

