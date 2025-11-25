Left Menu

Unveiling the Shadows of 1983: Assam's Unofficial Inquiry Report Laid in Assembly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the Mehta Judicial Inquiry Commission's report on the 1983 election violence in the Assembly. Initiated by the Asom Rajyik Freedom Fighters' Association, the report criticizes governmental and administrative failures during the Assam Agitation, highlighting significant issues like systemic violence and administrative negligence.

Updated: 25-11-2025 19:51 IST
On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the report of the non-official Mehta Judicial Inquiry Commission on the violence surrounding the 1983 elections in the state's Assembly. The Commission, formed after large-scale electoral violence, offers a critical examination of the events and administration during the volatile period.

Headed by retired Chief Justice TU Mehta, this three-member commission was established by the Asom Rajyik Freedom Fighters' Association amid the Assam Agitation, a movement that witnessed severe violence and the tragic Nellie massacre. The report, missed for discussion in the Assembly, underscores administrative failures and misuse of power.

The findings highlight widespread negligence across various government factions, including the central government, police, and election bodies. It stresses the potential cultural extinction due to unresolved issues of foreign infiltration and electoral mismanagement, urging for accountability from those in power during that tumultuous time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

