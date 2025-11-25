Omar Abdullah Drives Momentum on Jammu and Kashmir's Infrastructure Boom
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviews significant infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing governance. Emphasizing efficient revenue administration, Abdullah addresses bottlenecks such as fund delays and legal hurdles. The focus is on timely completion of projects to improve citizen services and support grassroots governance.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took charge on Tuesday to evaluate the progress of crucial infrastructure projects managed by the revenue department.
A total of 18 key building projects, including important administrative offices and residential quarters, are underway across various districts such as Ramban, Kathua, and Srinagar. These efforts are a part of initiatives to enhance governance infrastructure at the grassroots level.
The review highlighted several challenges, including fund disbursement delays and pending legal approvals. Abdullah instructed officials to streamline approvals, tackle legal issues, and align financial strategies with project schedules to prevent cost overruns, underscoring the government's commitment to modernizing the revenue administration.
