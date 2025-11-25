Gauteng Secures Over R1 Bln Boost from G20 Summit, Eyes Long-Term Investment Gains

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced that early economic estimates show the province generated more than R1 billion in direct revenue from hosting the prestigious G20 Leaders’ Summit, held over the weekend. The global event, which brought thousands of delegates, government leaders and international visitors to Gauteng, is now being hailed as a major economic success and a catalyst for long-term investment opportunities.

Lesufi briefed the media on Tuesday, emphasising that the province experienced an exceptional surge in hospitality, travel, tourism and retail activity—significantly exceeding expectations.

A Weekend Economic Surge Worth Up to R3 Billion

According to preliminary data submitted by hotels, travel operators, tourism agencies and various private-sector partners, Gauteng earned between R1 billion and R3 billion over the summit weekend alone. The figure is expected to be finalised as provincial authorities continue to consolidate submissions from multiple economic sectors.

“Almost all our hotels were booked, the airlines to our province were fully booked, and our malls were busy with visitors,” Lesufi said. He added that key tourism destinations such as Soweto, Magaliesberg and Sandton experienced particularly high activity, with many delegates using downtime to explore local attractions.

The Premier said the sudden influx of visitors provided an immediate and measurable boost to local businesses, from accommodation establishments to small tourism operators and high-end retail outlets.

Priceless Global Exposure for Gauteng’s Investment Profile

Beyond immediate revenue gains, Lesufi described the summit’s impact on Gauteng’s global investment profile as “priceless.” He noted that the province gained unprecedented visibility among global policymakers, investors and corporate leaders from the world’s largest economies.

“The summit created a huge demand for future investments. We entered into long debates and discussions between local businesses and future investors,” he explained.

Several international investors reportedly indicated an interest in expanding operations or establishing new ventures in Gauteng, citing the province’s infrastructure, talent pool, logistics network and economic potential.

Lesufi highlighted the significance of the summit’s audience: G20 countries account for 78% of the global economy and 58% of international travellers. Exposure to such markets, he said, positions Gauteng as a global hub for investment and tourism.

No Additional Provincial Budget Used for G20 Preparations

The Premier reassured residents that the province did not divert or increase its budget to accommodate G20 preparations.

“No additional money was put aside for G20 because G20 is about the things that we do every day,” Lesufi said. “We must fix potholes. So we can’t say we need more money to fix potholes.”

He emphasised that G20-related upgrades and service delivery improvements were aligned with existing provincial priorities and were not treated as special expenditures.

G20 as a Launchpad for Future Collaboration and Service Delivery

Lesufi said the experience gained through hosting the summit, including coordination between national, provincial and local government, will serve as a foundation for improving future service delivery and economic coordination in Gauteng.

“We want to reaffirm this…we are going to go beyond G20. Going forward, we want to maintain the momentum,” he said.

The Premier stated that the logistical, infrastructural and operational successes achieved during the planning and hosting phases will be leveraged to address ongoing provincial challenges such as infrastructure maintenance, urban management and investment facilitation.

Gauteng Positioned for Future Global Events and Investments

The successful hosting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit has renewed confidence in Gauteng’s capacity to handle major international events, attract global capital and strengthen its tourism and hospitality sectors. Provincial authorities expect the momentum to continue, with potential commitments from foreign investors expected in the coming months.

With early economic impact figures already surpassing R1 billion and final estimates still incoming, the summit is widely seen as one of the most economically beneficial international events hosted in the province in recent years.