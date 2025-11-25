Alleged Abuse in Malkangiri: Man Detained for Sexual Assault
Three young girls, aged six to eight, were allegedly abused in Odisha's Malkangiri district. The accused was detained after a complaint was filed. Police confirmed the man lured the victims with ice cream. Medical examinations will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.
In a shocking incident from Odisha's Malkangiri district, three young girls, aged between six and eight years, were reportedly subjected to sexual abuse, police sources revealed on Tuesday.
The alleged perpetrator was apprehended following a complaint lodged earlier this week. Inspector-in-Charge Chandrakant Thandi of MV 79 police station stated that the accused had initially fled after the complaint but was later captured on Tuesday.
The investigation is progressing with medical examinations pending for both the accused and the victims. The police report suggests the suspect lured the minors with promises of ice cream before committing the alleged offenses.
