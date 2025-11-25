Protest Erupts Over Missing Eye in West Bengal Mortuary Incident

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy was temporarily halted when relatives of a deceased alleged malpractice at a morgue, drawing attention to what they claimed was the removal of an eye from the body.

The incident occurred on Jessore Road as Banerjee was returning from a rally in Bangaon, with protesters demanding her intervention in the matter.

Banerjee assured the family a comprehensive investigation would be conducted, pledging a job for the deceased's mother and strict action if any misconduct is found. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)