Protest Erupts Over Missing Eye in West Bengal Mortuary Incident
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy was delayed after relatives of a deceased staged a protest, alleging the removal of an eye from the body in a morgue. Banerjee assured a thorough investigation and promised a job for the deceased's mother. An inquiry is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:28 IST
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy was temporarily halted when relatives of a deceased alleged malpractice at a morgue, drawing attention to what they claimed was the removal of an eye from the body.
The incident occurred on Jessore Road as Banerjee was returning from a rally in Bangaon, with protesters demanding her intervention in the matter.
Banerjee assured the family a comprehensive investigation would be conducted, pledging a job for the deceased's mother and strict action if any misconduct is found. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
