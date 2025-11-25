Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Missing Eye in West Bengal Mortuary Incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy was delayed after relatives of a deceased staged a protest, alleging the removal of an eye from the body in a morgue. Banerjee assured a thorough investigation and promised a job for the deceased's mother. An inquiry is underway.

Protest Erupts Over Missing Eye in West Bengal Mortuary Incident
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy was temporarily halted when relatives of a deceased alleged malpractice at a morgue, drawing attention to what they claimed was the removal of an eye from the body.

The incident occurred on Jessore Road as Banerjee was returning from a rally in Bangaon, with protesters demanding her intervention in the matter.

Banerjee assured the family a comprehensive investigation would be conducted, pledging a job for the deceased's mother and strict action if any misconduct is found. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

