Lord Buddha’s Sacred Relics Return to India After Historic Exposition in Bhutan

The Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha returned to India today after a deeply spiritual and culturally significant 17-day exposition in Bhutan, marking an important chapter in the historic friendship between India and Bhutan—one firmly rooted in their shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old civilisational ties.

The return of the Holy Relics symbolizes not only a ceremonial occasion but also a reaffirmation of the profound cultural, religious, and emotional bonds that the two Himalayan neighbours continue to nurture.

Kiren Rijiju Escorts Holy Relics Back to India

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, accompanied the Sacred Relics on their return journey from Bhutan. Speaking upon arrival, he expressed heartfelt appreciation to Bhutan’s leadership and its people for their extraordinary warmth, devotion, and reverence during the entire exposition.

Shri Rijiju stated:

“I am honoured to bring back the Sacred Buddha Relics to India after their blessed exposition in Bhutan. Bhutan’s deep reverence for the Holy Relics strengthens harmony between our peoples. His Majesty The King of Bhutan’s gracious presence during the ceremonial departure touched us all.”

He extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister of Bhutan, members of the Bhutanese cabinet, the Laytshog Lopen of the Central Monastic Body, the venerable sangha, and the Royal Government of Bhutan for their impeccable arrangements and spiritual hospitality.

He also recalled the memorable visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Bhutan on 11 November 2025, which further reinforced the depth of India–Bhutan friendship.

Warm Reception in New Delhi

Upon their arrival at Palam Airport, the Holy Relics were received with respect and devotion by:

Shri Abhijit Halder, Director General, International Buddhist Confederation (IBC)

Senior monks representing the Buddhist fraternity

Officials from the Ministry of Culture

Representatives of the National Museum

The reception reflected India’s deep reverence for Lord Buddha and its commitment to preserving and sharing Buddhist heritage with the world.

The Ceremonial Departure from Bhutan: A Moment of Deep Devotion

The Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha were enshrined at the magnificent Grand Kuenray Hall of Trashichhodzong in Thimphu from 8 to 25 November 2025, as part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival. Tens of thousands of Bhutanese devotees attended daily, offering prayers, meditating, and seeking blessings.

The exposition became one of Bhutan’s most spiritually significant events in recent years, drawing people across age groups, monastic orders, and communities.

A Royal Farewell: His Majesty Leads the Prayers

In a gesture reflecting Bhutan’s deep Buddhist traditions, His Majesty The King of Bhutan personally graced the special morning prayers before the Relics were respectfully taken for their ceremonial departure. The King’s presence signified Bhutan’s spiritual devotion and profound respect for the Buddha’s teachings.

Following the prayers, a state procession escorted the Holy Relics across Thimphu to Paro International Airport, where a formal ceremony marked their return to India.

Dignitaries Present at the Ceremony

The ceremonial send-off was attended by:

The Prime Minister of Bhutan

Laytshog Lopen of the Central Monastic Body

Bhutan’s Home Minister

Bhutan’s Health Minister

Monks from Bhutan and India

Shri Kiren Rijiju, representing the Government of India

The presence of Bhutan’s highest leadership underscored the event’s significance in bilateral ties.

Symbolising Shared Heritage and Timeless Friendship

The Sacred Buddha Relics—among the most venerated in the Buddhist world—were sent to Bhutan as a gesture of friendship and spiritual unity by the Government of India.

Their exposition in Bhutan:

Deepened spiritual bonds between the people of both nations

Reaffirmed the shared Buddhist heritage and values

Strengthened diplomatic goodwill

Promoted global messages of peace, compassion, and mutual respect

Devotees across Bhutan expressed profound gratitude for the rare opportunity to pay homage to the Relics, which are believed to carry the direct spiritual essence of Lord Buddha.

A Testament to India’s Role as Guardian of Buddhist Heritage

India, home to the Mahaparinirvana, Enlightenment, and first sermons of Lord Buddha, has consistently shared its Buddhist heritage with the world as part of its cultural diplomacy.

The return of the Sacred Relics marks the successful completion of another chapter in India’s ongoing effort to:

Promote the global Buddhist community

Strengthen spiritual diplomacy

Build bridges of harmony in Asia and beyond

Preserve and celebrate the legacy of Lord Buddha

A New Chapter in India–Bhutan Relations

The Sacred Relics’ visit to Bhutan has further enriched the civilisational and cultural partnership between the two nations. Their journey will be remembered as:

Spiritually transformative

Historically significant

Emotionally unifying

Diplomatically meaningful

With their return to India, both nations celebrate not an ending, but the beginning of a renewed commitment to peace, friendship, and shared values inspired by Lord Buddha.