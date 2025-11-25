AIADMK's SIR Strategy to Safeguard Electoral Integrity

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a clarion call to his party workers. His directive comes amidst the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, urging them to ensure genuine voters can exercise their franchise, while rooting out duplicate or ineligible entries, according to an official statement.

Addressing a video conference with district secretaries and IT wing functionaries from the party headquarters, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister emphasized the importance of identifying and removing deceased, fake, and duplicate voters. He underscored the urgency of these measures to secure the integrity of the electoral process.

With an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections, Palaniswami also pressed party members to expedite organizational and election-related tasks, laying the groundwork for a robust electoral strategy in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)