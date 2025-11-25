Bolsonaro Faces 27-Year Sentence with Coup Plotting Conviction

Brazil's Supreme Court has formally concluded the coup-plotting case against former President Jair Bolsonaro, clearing the path for his 27-year prison sentence. Bolsonaro was sentenced in September for attempting to orchestrate a coup following his loss in the 2022 presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The right-wing ex-leader has been in police custody since allegations emerged that he attempted to remove his ankle monitor with a soldering iron. He had been under house arrest in Brasilia for over 100 days due to a separate case involving alleged attempts to solicit foreign interference.

During a custody hearing, Bolsonaro denied intentions to flee or tamper with the monitor, citing side effects from his medication as the cause of his erratic behavior. He claimed that the medication led him to believe the device contained surveillance equipment. His appeal was previously rejected, and the finalized decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes solidifies his conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)