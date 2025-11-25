Left Menu

Legal Clash Over HUD Funding: States Challenge Trump Administration's Housing Policy

A group of 20 states, led predominantly by Democrats, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to block changes to the Continuum of Care program. They argue that these changes are unlawful and discriminatory, potentially affecting 170,000 individuals in need of housing and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:51 IST
Legal Clash Over HUD Funding: States Challenge Trump Administration's Housing Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Twenty U.S. states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, critically targeting recent modifications to the Continuum of Care program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These alterations, perceived to be discriminatory, threaten essential housing support for LGBTQ communities and other vulnerable groups.

Led by New York's Attorney General Letitia James, the lawsuit argues the changes violate federal law and unjustly target specific communities. Initially established in 1987, the Continuum of Care program aids states and nonprofits in providing housing and other vital services to homeless populations.

The Trump administration's push for a shift towards transitional housing and additional preconditions, such as work requirements, contradicts the program's 'housing first' philosophy. States claim that the imposed conditions could strip housing from over 170,000 at-risk individuals, igniting a fierce legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

 United States
2
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
4
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025