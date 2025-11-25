Legal Clash Over HUD Funding: States Challenge Trump Administration's Housing Policy

Twenty U.S. states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, critically targeting recent modifications to the Continuum of Care program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These alterations, perceived to be discriminatory, threaten essential housing support for LGBTQ communities and other vulnerable groups.

Led by New York's Attorney General Letitia James, the lawsuit argues the changes violate federal law and unjustly target specific communities. Initially established in 1987, the Continuum of Care program aids states and nonprofits in providing housing and other vital services to homeless populations.

The Trump administration's push for a shift towards transitional housing and additional preconditions, such as work requirements, contradicts the program's 'housing first' philosophy. States claim that the imposed conditions could strip housing from over 170,000 at-risk individuals, igniting a fierce legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)