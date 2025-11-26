DOJ Expands Gun Rights Focus with New Office

The Justice Department is set to expand its civil rights division by establishing an office dedicated to the enforcement of gun rights, amid a backdrop of growing political tensions over the Second Amendment.

Named the Second Amendment Rights Section, the new office will start functioning on December 4 and is tasked with scrutinizing local laws and policies that may infringe on gun rights, following a directive from President Donald Trump. In February, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to evaluate government activities for possible restrictions on gun rights.

This move is the latest development in the Trump administration's broader efforts to redefine civil rights under a conservative approach. Traditional civil rights advocates express concerns about the shift from historical issues such as racial discrimination to a focus on gun rights.