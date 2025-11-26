Left Menu

DOJ Expands Gun Rights Focus with New Office

The Justice Department plans to establish a new section focused on enforcing gun rights, expanding its civil rights division. Opening on December 4, it will investigate local policies limiting gun rights as guided by President Trump's executive order. This causes concern among traditional civil rights advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 04:26 IST
DOJ Expands Gun Rights Focus with New Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Justice Department is set to expand its civil rights division by establishing an office dedicated to the enforcement of gun rights, amid a backdrop of growing political tensions over the Second Amendment.

Named the Second Amendment Rights Section, the new office will start functioning on December 4 and is tasked with scrutinizing local laws and policies that may infringe on gun rights, following a directive from President Donald Trump. In February, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to evaluate government activities for possible restrictions on gun rights.

This move is the latest development in the Trump administration's broader efforts to redefine civil rights under a conservative approach. Traditional civil rights advocates express concerns about the shift from historical issues such as racial discrimination to a focus on gun rights.

TRENDING

1
Medicare's Bold Move: Drug Price Cuts Promise Billions in Savings

Medicare's Bold Move: Drug Price Cuts Promise Billions in Savings

 Global
2
High Approval Ratings Propel Japanese PM Toward Potential Snap Election

High Approval Ratings Propel Japanese PM Toward Potential Snap Election

 Global
3
Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

 Taiwan
4
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025