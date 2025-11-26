Taiwan's Historic $40 Billion Defense Budget Boost
President Lai Ching-te announced Taiwan's $40 billion supplementary defense budget to enhance its military capabilities, emphasizing stronger deterrence against potential threats from Beijing. This funding will support new arms purchases from the United States and improve Taiwan's asymmetrical defense strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-11-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 05:11 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan is taking a bold step in fortifying its defense with the introduction of a $40 billion supplementary budget, as revealed by President Lai Ching-te in a Washington Post op-ed.
This significant allocation aims to acquire new weaponry from the United States and enhance Taiwan's asymmetrical capabilities.
Lai emphasized the move will serve to increase the costs and uncertainties for Beijing in considering military action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement