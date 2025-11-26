Left Menu

Russian Identity Push in Newly Incorporated Ukrainian Regions

The Russian government, via a document signed by President Vladimir Putin, aims to consolidate Russian language and identity in Ukrainian regions annexed since 2022. The goal is for 95% of the population to identify as Russian by 2036. Tensions persist as Ukraine resists territorial concessions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Vladimir Putin has signed a document targeting the consolidation of Russian language and identity in parts of Ukraine annexed since the 2022 invasion. Dubbed the "Strategy of Russia's national policy in the period to 2036," this decree aims for 95% of the population to identify as Russian by 2036.

Historical connections between Russia and Ukraine have often resulted in bilingualism. However, since the invasion, Ukrainian sympathy towards Russia has plummeted, with a notable decline in Russian language usage. Ukraine is cautious about potential territorial concessions and remains committed to a U.S.-backed peace plan.

The document is set to take effect from January and describes the need to secure control over eastern regions to restore the historical unity of Russian territories. It also stresses the importance of adopting measures to strengthen Russian civic identity and counter destabilizing efforts by foreign entities.

