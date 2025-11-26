Defending Democracy: A Rallying Call to Protect India's Constitution

As India celebrated Constitution Day, Congress leaders highlighted the critical importance of safeguarding the nation's founding document. Rahul Gandhi underscored that the Constitution is the 'protective shield of the poor,' vowing to stand against any attack on its principles.

Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Gandhi's sentiments, urging citizens to remember the values of justice, equality, and freedom enshrined within the Constitution. On this commemorative day, he quoted BR Ambedkar, stressing the document's role as a cornerstone of life.

The Congress recalled historic efforts led by legendary figures like Ambedkar and Nehru to construct the nation's foundation. Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26, marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1949, underscoring its enduring relevance amid ongoing challenges.

