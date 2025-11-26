Seeking Justice: 26/11 Conspirators Still Elude Grasp
Rajya Sabha member Ujjwal Nikam expressed concerns about incomplete justice for the 26/11 Mumbai attack victims, asserting that conspirators are still at large in Pakistan. Despite some arrests, their trial status remains unclear. Nikam stresses the importance of national unity in the wake of recent threats.
Ujjwal Nikam, a prominent lawyer and Rajya Sabha member, has highlighted concerns regarding the incomplete justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He claims that while some level of justice has been achieved, the masterminds behind the attacks remain sheltered in Pakistan.
Speaking to PTI Videos on the eve of the 17th anniversary of the attacks, Nikam criticized Pakistan for merely creating illusions of accountability by arresting a few individuals without revealing the progress of their trials. He urged for legal actions against key figures like Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.
Reflecting on the attack's impact, which resulted in 166 deaths and over 300 injuries, Nikam emphasized the need for unity amidst rising security challenges. He expressed worry over the recent blast in Delhi, urging a collective response to divisive elements and reinforcing the identity of being Indian.
