Left Menu

Seeking Justice: 26/11 Conspirators Still Elude Grasp

Rajya Sabha member Ujjwal Nikam expressed concerns about incomplete justice for the 26/11 Mumbai attack victims, asserting that conspirators are still at large in Pakistan. Despite some arrests, their trial status remains unclear. Nikam stresses the importance of national unity in the wake of recent threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:58 IST
Seeking Justice: 26/11 Conspirators Still Elude Grasp
  • Country:
  • India

Ujjwal Nikam, a prominent lawyer and Rajya Sabha member, has highlighted concerns regarding the incomplete justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He claims that while some level of justice has been achieved, the masterminds behind the attacks remain sheltered in Pakistan.

Speaking to PTI Videos on the eve of the 17th anniversary of the attacks, Nikam criticized Pakistan for merely creating illusions of accountability by arresting a few individuals without revealing the progress of their trials. He urged for legal actions against key figures like Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

Reflecting on the attack's impact, which resulted in 166 deaths and over 300 injuries, Nikam emphasized the need for unity amidst rising security challenges. He expressed worry over the recent blast in Delhi, urging a collective response to divisive elements and reinforcing the identity of being Indian.

TRENDING

1
Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data ...

 Global
2
Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New Tax Hikes

Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New T...

 Global
3
Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic empowerment of weaker sections: VP C P Radhakrishnan.

Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic...

 India
4
Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025