India's Path to Development: Following the Constitution to 2047
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that India can become a developed nation by 2047 if the Constitution is fully adhered to. Speaking at a Constitution Day event, he highlighted the importance of the Constitution, celebrated since 2015, as the foundation of India's democracy.
India's potential to become a developed nation by 2047 rests on adherence to its Constitution, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His remarks came during a Constitution Day event at the historic 'Samvidhan Sadan', previously known as the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building.
Birla underscored the important milestone reached on November 26, 1949, when India's Constitution was adopted, describing it as a vibrant foundation for democracy. He stressed the duty of citizens to uphold the principles enshrined in this 'live document'.
Constitution Day, observed annually since 2015, commemorates the adoption of the Constitution, which laid the groundwork for India as a Republic on January 26, 1950. The framers' vision, debated within the iconic Central Hall, continues to guide the nation.
