Left Menu

India's Path to Development: Following the Constitution to 2047

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that India can become a developed nation by 2047 if the Constitution is fully adhered to. Speaking at a Constitution Day event, he highlighted the importance of the Constitution, celebrated since 2015, as the foundation of India's democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:51 IST
India's Path to Development: Following the Constitution to 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's potential to become a developed nation by 2047 rests on adherence to its Constitution, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His remarks came during a Constitution Day event at the historic 'Samvidhan Sadan', previously known as the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building.

Birla underscored the important milestone reached on November 26, 1949, when India's Constitution was adopted, describing it as a vibrant foundation for democracy. He stressed the duty of citizens to uphold the principles enshrined in this 'live document'.

Constitution Day, observed annually since 2015, commemorates the adoption of the Constitution, which laid the groundwork for India as a Republic on January 26, 1950. The framers' vision, debated within the iconic Central Hall, continues to guide the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
INS Vikrant Joins Sri Lanka's Flood Rescue Mission

INS Vikrant Joins Sri Lanka's Flood Rescue Mission

 Sri Lanka
2
Putin's Visit to India: Strengthening Strategic Ties with Modi

Putin's Visit to India: Strengthening Strategic Ties with Modi

 India
3
Odisha Takes Action Against Campus Harassment: A New Dawn for Women's Safety

Odisha Takes Action Against Campus Harassment: A New Dawn for Women's Safety

 India
4
Devastating Floods Ravage Southern Thailand, Death Toll Climbs

Devastating Floods Ravage Southern Thailand, Death Toll Climbs

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025