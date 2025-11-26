Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Stand on NRC and the Significance of Constitution Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the special revision of electoral rolls, claiming it aims to implement the NRC. Celebrating Constitution Day, she emphasized the importance of protecting democracy and secularism, highlighting the Constitution as a unifying force for India's diverse cultures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:51 IST
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pointed fingers at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as being the true motive behind the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, asserting that it undermines the democratic framework.

On Constitution Day, Banerjee paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution, which she described as the core binding force integrating India's diverse cultures and communities into a harmonious whole.

The Chief Minister reiterated the urgency to safeguard democracy, secularism, and federalism, as they face significant threats, emphasizing the need for people to uphold the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

