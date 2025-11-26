Mamata Banerjee's Stand on NRC and the Significance of Constitution Day

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pointed fingers at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as being the true motive behind the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, asserting that it undermines the democratic framework.

On Constitution Day, Banerjee paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution, which she described as the core binding force integrating India's diverse cultures and communities into a harmonious whole.

The Chief Minister reiterated the urgency to safeguard democracy, secularism, and federalism, as they face significant threats, emphasizing the need for people to uphold the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)