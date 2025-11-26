Christchurch Council Named NZ’s One-Stop Authority for Major Supermarket Builds

The Government has taken a major step toward boosting supermarket competition and lowering grocery prices, appointing Christchurch City Council as New Zealand’s first one-stop consenting authority for large-scale supermarket developments. Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the new model is designed to make it easier, faster, and more attractive for new grocery chains to enter the New Zealand market.

A Streamlined System to Encourage Competition

Minister Willis highlighted that potential supermarket developers have long faced a fragmented, cumbersome consenting landscape. Under the old system, a company wanting to build stores across the country could be forced to navigate up to 66 different councils, each with their own processes, requirements, and timelines.

This, she said, has acted as a major disincentive for international or smaller domestic chains looking to establish a foothold in New Zealand.

The designation of Christchurch City Council as a single, centralised consenting authority for large-scale developments aims to eliminate this bottle-neck. Now, a developer expanding nationwide will only deal with one authority, simplifying communication, reducing duplication, and speeding up construction approvals.

Breaking the Duopoly Grip

The move is a targeted intervention designed to stimulate genuine competition in a sector dominated by Foodstuffs and Woolworths, which together control around 82% of New Zealand’s supermarket market.

“The purpose of this new consenting service is to support supermarket businesses outside the two dominant chains,” Willis said. “However, it will also apply to any major supermarket proposals that qualify under the Government’s fast-track process and demonstrably increase competition at regional or national levels.”

By lowering barriers to entry, the Government hopes to attract new players—particularly international supermarket brands—who can challenge the duopoly’s stronghold and put downward pressure on prices.

Why Christchurch?

Christchurch City Council was selected because of its strong track record in commercial development, particularly large-scale and complex builds. The city has undergone extensive reconstruction, urban growth, and infrastructure renewal since the Canterbury earthquakes, giving the council deep expertise in efficient consenting processes.

Willis noted that Christchurch also has robust working relationships with councils across the country, making it well-placed to coordinate and ensure consistent processes at the local level, even when developments occur outside its region.

Integrating with Other Reforms to Speed Up Construction

The new one-stop-shop approach aligns with broader Government moves to streamline building consents, including reforms to the MultiProof system, which allows developers to replicate pre-approved building designs nationwide.

MultiProof approvals can reduce consent timeframes by up to 50%, and by pairing this with a single consenting authority, the Government expects large-scale supermarket builders to save significant time and cost.

These efficiency gains are considered crucial for attracting overseas investment, enabling developers to build a network of supermarkets more quickly and at a larger scale.

What This Means for Shoppers

The Government’s ultimate goal is clear: increase supermarket competition to deliver lower prices for New Zealand families.

“Kiwi shoppers deserve real choice at the checkout,” Willis said. “When more supermarkets open, competition rises—and that drives prices down.”

At a time when grocery costs remain one of the biggest pressures on household budgets, the Government argues that smoother supermarket expansion is a key tool for relieving cost-of-living pressures.

A Significant Step Toward Market Reform

The decision to create a single consenting authority represents a major policy shift and one of the most tangible steps yet in the Government’s effort to reshape the supermarket sector. By tackling structural barriers and smoothing regulatory pathways, officials hope to entice new entrants capable of delivering meaningful change.

Whether the reform leads to new supermarket brands entering New Zealand—and how quickly—remains to be seen. But the Government’s message is clear: it wants a more competitive grocery sector, and it wants it fast.