Gold Heist Probe: Kerala Court Grants Custody of TDB Ex-President Padmakumar to SIT

A Kerala court has granted custody of A Padmakumar, former TDB president and CPI(M) leader, for two days to the SIT investigating the loss of gold from Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa shrine. Padmakumar, arrested last week, is the eighth accused in the case involving missing gold-plated items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:11 IST
A Kerala court has granted custody of CPI(M) leader and former TDB president A Padmakumar to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for two days. The team is investigating the disappearance of gold from Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa shrine, particularly the Sreekovil door frames.

Padmakumar, arrested last Thursday, is one of several accused in the ongoing probe. He allegedly described 'gold-plated copper plates' as mere 'copper plates' in records. The SIT, appointed by the Kerala High Court, has focused its investigation on two cases involving gold losses from various temple artefacts, including the Dwarapalaka idols.

Following the court's decision, Padmakumar, who must return to court on Thursday evening, was briefly obstructed by BJP protestors as he was transported for a medical examination. The police quickly dispersed the protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

