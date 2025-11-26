Spy Ring Exposed: French Intelligence Busts Espionage Operation
French authorities have apprehended four individuals, including two of Russian nationality, on charges of espionage. Among them is Anna N, a dual French-Russian national observed for collecting economic intelligence. These arrests underscore the ongoing concerns about international espionage and its impact on national security and economic interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:22 IST
French authorities have arrested four individuals, including two with Russian nationality, on suspicion of espionage for a foreign entity, the Paris prosecutor announced on Wednesday.
One of the apprehended persons, Anna N, a dual French-Russian national, has been closely monitored by France's DGSI since January under suspicion of collecting economic intelligence.
Anna N's links to SOS Donbass, an association campaigning for closer Europe-Russia ties, reveal the complex landscape of espionage and its potential threats to national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sarkozy's Legal Battles: France's Former Leader Faces High Court Ruling
ANALYSIS-France and Germany step up pressure on arms firms to resolve fighter impasse
France Moves to Suspend Shein Over Illicit Products
France Cracks Down on Shein: Court to Decide Website Suspension
Farewell to France: Giant Pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi Return to China