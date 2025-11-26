Tragedy in Shahjahanpur: Brother Murders Sister Over Phone Calls

A tragic incident unfolded in Itora Gotiya village, Shahjahanpur district, where a young woman, Naina Devi, was allegedly killed by her own brother, Sher Singh, over her interactions with male friends.

Authorities report that Singh, enraged by recordings on her phone and rejected marriage proposals, attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in her death.

The police have apprehended Singh, charging him under Section 103(1) of the BNS for murder, and he has been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)