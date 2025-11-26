Left Menu

Infamous 'Bunty Chor' Nabbed Again: The Mystique of Devinder Singh

Devinder Singh, known as Bunty Chor, was detained at a central railway station after being linked to numerous burglary cases nationwide. Police held him for questioning regarding his frequent state visits and his claim to properties seized during previous arrests. Ongoing investigations are verifying these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:38 IST
Infamous 'Bunty Chor' Nabbed Again: The Mystique of Devinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Devinder Singh, infamous for his alias Bunty Chor, was taken into preventive custody at a central railway station. Authorities are probing his involvement in multiple burglary cases across the country.

Police detained Singh to scrutinize his recurrent visits to the state as he claims to recover properties seized in earlier arrests. These claims are under verification.

Having been briefly detained at Kochi station recently, Singh has several cases registered against him, including in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. The investigation continues as police verify the accuracy of his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay's name to IIT Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay'...

 India
2
Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

 India
3
Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

 Global
4
India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025