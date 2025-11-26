Infamous 'Bunty Chor' Nabbed Again: The Mystique of Devinder Singh
Devinder Singh, known as Bunty Chor, was detained at a central railway station after being linked to numerous burglary cases nationwide. Police held him for questioning regarding his frequent state visits and his claim to properties seized during previous arrests. Ongoing investigations are verifying these claims.
Devinder Singh, infamous for his alias Bunty Chor, was taken into preventive custody at a central railway station. Authorities are probing his involvement in multiple burglary cases across the country.
Police detained Singh to scrutinize his recurrent visits to the state as he claims to recover properties seized in earlier arrests. These claims are under verification.
Having been briefly detained at Kochi station recently, Singh has several cases registered against him, including in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. The investigation continues as police verify the accuracy of his statements.
