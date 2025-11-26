Left Menu

Kerala's Tightrope: Balancing Labour Laws and Worker Rights

The Left government in Kerala is in a challenging position over a draft regulation linked to the Centre's Labour Codes. Although opposing these codes nationally, the draft was notified in Kerala. State Labour Minister V Sivankutty promised the government would safeguard workers' rights and scrutinize the draft carefully.

The Left government in Kerala has found itself in a precarious position following the revelation of a draft regulation related to the Centre's Labour Codes.

Despite the left parties' strong national opposition to these labour codes as 'anti-worker,' the draft had already been notified in Kerala on December 14, 2021, raising eyebrows among trade unions.

In response to media reports, State Labour Minister V Sivankutty clarified that the government's commitment to protecting labour rights is unwavering, assuring that no steps jeopardizing worker interests would be taken.

Sivankutty explained that state labour officials were compelled to prepare the draft under pressure from central officials but stressed that the state had no intent to implement anything harmful to labourers.

The minister revealed that directives were issued during regional meetings with the union labour secretary, which state officials could not overlook. These discussions led to the mandatory preparation of the draft.

Affirming a cautious approach, Sivankutty stated that strict instructions were in place to halt any actions regarding the draft's implementation and expressed the government's intent to convince officials against its acceptance.

K P Rajendran, CPI-affiliated AITUC leader, accused the Centre of surreptitiously pushing the labour codes through state officials while affirming trade unions' opposition to any such measures in Left-governed Kerala.

The union government recently notified four major labour codes, introducing significant reforms like universal social security for gig workers and statutory minimum wages, among others.

Sivankutty reassured that Kerala would avoid anti-worker stances when implementing new codes.

Plans to discuss the codes with central trade union representatives online on November 27 and to meet state labour ministers were also announced.

A labour conclave is proposed in December, and trade unions have planned a nationwide protest against the labour codes' implementation.

