Stalin Vows to Uphold True Federalism on Constitution Day
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the importance of true federalism and the protection of state rights on Constitution Day. He highlighted India's diversity and reaffirmed commitment to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity against any ideological dominance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:27 IST
On Constitution Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reinforced his commitment to true federalism and state rights, emphasizing that India belongs to all its people rather than a singular culture or ideology.
Stalin vowed to uphold the constitutional values laid down by Babasaheb Ambedkar, urging resistance against forces that threaten to limit these ideals.
The chief minister highlighted the significance of protecting the Republic's promise of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as the ultimate homage to the nation's Constitution.
