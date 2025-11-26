Stalin Vows to Uphold True Federalism on Constitution Day

On Constitution Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reinforced his commitment to true federalism and state rights, emphasizing that India belongs to all its people rather than a singular culture or ideology.

Stalin vowed to uphold the constitutional values laid down by Babasaheb Ambedkar, urging resistance against forces that threaten to limit these ideals.

The chief minister highlighted the significance of protecting the Republic's promise of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as the ultimate homage to the nation's Constitution.

