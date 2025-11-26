Left Menu

Stalin Vows to Uphold True Federalism on Constitution Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the importance of true federalism and the protection of state rights on Constitution Day. He highlighted India's diversity and reaffirmed commitment to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity against any ideological dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:27 IST
Stalin Vows to Uphold True Federalism on Constitution Day
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

On Constitution Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reinforced his commitment to true federalism and state rights, emphasizing that India belongs to all its people rather than a singular culture or ideology.

Stalin vowed to uphold the constitutional values laid down by Babasaheb Ambedkar, urging resistance against forces that threaten to limit these ideals.

The chief minister highlighted the significance of protecting the Republic's promise of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as the ultimate homage to the nation's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay's name to IIT Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay'...

 India
2
Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

 India
3
Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

 Global
4
India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025