Honoring the Constitution's Legacy: Justice, Freedom, and Environmental Responsibility

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the constitutional values of justice and freedom on India's Constitution Day. Activities across the country, including the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and various educational events, highlighted citizens' duties to uphold these principles while protecting the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:39 IST
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav paid tribute on Wednesday to the creators of India's Constitution, underscoring the core promise of justice and freedom for all citizens.

In a statement on the social platform X, Yadav expressed his gratitude, saying, 'Millions of salutes to all the great people who have contributed to making Indian democracy strong and vibrant.' He highlighted the Constitution's resolve to ensure political, economic, and social justice, as well as the protection of freedom of belief, religion, and worship.

Simultaneously, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, along with Environment Secretary Tanmay Kumar, participated in a collective reading of the Preamble at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, while Kumar also took part in a tree-planting initiative as a reminder of citizens' environmental responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

