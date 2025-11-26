LPG Tanker Explosion at Tiles Factory Claims Lives

An explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker at a tiles factory in Sri Kalahasti caused a tragic loss on Wednesday morning, leaving two workers dead and three others wounded, police reported.

According to Sri Kalahasti Sub-Divisional Police Officer Narasimha Murthy, the incident took place around 11.30 am as nitrogen gas was being used to detect leaks in the tanker, resulting in a catastrophic explosion.

The two deceased workers suffered fatal head injuries, prompting an investigation into the incident. Authorities are in the process of registering a case regarding the explosion.

