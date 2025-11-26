LPG Tanker Explosion at Tiles Factory Claims Lives
A gas tanker explosion at a tiles factory in Sri Kalahasti on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries to three others. The incident occurred while nitrogen gas was being used to check for leaks. Authorities are investigating the accident.
An explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker at a tiles factory in Sri Kalahasti caused a tragic loss on Wednesday morning, leaving two workers dead and three others wounded, police reported.
According to Sri Kalahasti Sub-Divisional Police Officer Narasimha Murthy, the incident took place around 11.30 am as nitrogen gas was being used to detect leaks in the tanker, resulting in a catastrophic explosion.
The two deceased workers suffered fatal head injuries, prompting an investigation into the incident. Authorities are in the process of registering a case regarding the explosion.
