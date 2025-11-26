Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Intensify West Bank Operations

Israeli forces have launched a significant counter-terrorism operation in the northern West Bank, targeting the city of Tubas. This military action has led to widespread displacement and heightened tensions with Palestinian communities. The international community is urged to intervene as accusations of human rights violations surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst rising tensions, Israeli security forces initiated a counter-terrorism operation on Wednesday in the northern West Bank, focusing their efforts on the city of Tubas. According to Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad, the forces are encircling the city with aerial support and establishing control over various neighborhoods.

The Israeli military, coordinating with police and intelligence units, stated that the operation commenced early Wednesday and is expected to extend over several days. In response, Hamas has condemned the operation, calling for international intervention against what they view as aggressive tactics.

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of war crimes over these incursions, which include extensive raids and forced expulsions. As the conflict continues to intensify, there is a growing call for action from the global community to address the escalating violence and human rights concerns.

