Russia Criticizes Continued U.S. Military Support for Ukraine
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov highlighted ongoing U.S. military and intelligence support to Ukraine, despite potential improvements in Russia-U.S. relations. Normalizing diplomatic ties continues, but no progress has been made in resuming direct flights between the two countries.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed concerns on Wednesday regarding the continued flow of U.S.-made weapons and intelligence to Ukraine, despite Washington's indications of improving relations with Moscow.
Ryabkov stated that while efforts to normalize diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States are ongoing, there has been little substantial progress, particularly regarding the resumption of direct flights.
The comments underscore the complexities of the current geopolitical climate, with military support to Ukraine posing a significant roadblock in advancing bilateral ties.
