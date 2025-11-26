Left Menu

Italy's Senate Stalls Consent Bill Amid Coalition Tensions

Italy's Senate has postponed a bill redefining sex without consent as rape, highlighting coalition tensions. The delay, pushed by Deputy PM Matteo Salvini's League party, centers on penalty clauses. While the consent bill was stalled, a separate law classifying femicide as a crime passed successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:16 IST
Italy's Senate Stalls Consent Bill Amid Coalition Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a heated political maneuver, Italy's Senate has delayed a significant bill that would legally define non-consensual sex as rape for the first time. The bill, already approved by the lower house, faces internal friction within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition.

The law current only recognizes sexual violence when force, threats, or authority abuse are involved, leaving lack of consent a grey area. Despite bipartisan support from the Prime Minister and the opposition, the coalition's League party, led by Deputy PM Matteo Salvini, requested a pause, citing concerns about reduced penalties for less severe cases.

While the debate on the consent bill was shelved, a law designating femicide as a distinct criminal offence was enacted. This comes amidst a wave of femicides that have brought public demand for increased women's protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

 India
2
Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Rights

Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Ri...

 India
3
EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

 Global
4
EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025