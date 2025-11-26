Italy's Senate Stalls Consent Bill Amid Coalition Tensions

In a heated political maneuver, Italy's Senate has delayed a significant bill that would legally define non-consensual sex as rape for the first time. The bill, already approved by the lower house, faces internal friction within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition.

The law current only recognizes sexual violence when force, threats, or authority abuse are involved, leaving lack of consent a grey area. Despite bipartisan support from the Prime Minister and the opposition, the coalition's League party, led by Deputy PM Matteo Salvini, requested a pause, citing concerns about reduced penalties for less severe cases.

While the debate on the consent bill was shelved, a law designating femicide as a distinct criminal offence was enacted. This comes amidst a wave of femicides that have brought public demand for increased women's protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)