Australia's Social Media Ban: A Landmark Step Facing Legal Hurdles

Australia is pressing forward with groundbreaking legislation set to ban children under 16 from accessing specific social media platforms, starting next month. This ambitious move has drawn criticism and a court challenge from advocacy groups arguing it infringes on young people's rights.

The Sydney-based Digital Freedom Project has filed a constitutional challenge against the new law, arguing it interferes with freedom of political communication. Their legal efforts are spearheaded by Pryor, Tzannes and Wallis Solicitors, backed by state lawmaker and president John Ruddick.

Meanwhile, Communication Minister Anika Wells remains resolute, despite legal and industry opposition, promising firm action. If Meta and other platforms fail to adhere to the rule, they face penalties up to 50 million Australian dollars. Similar moves are being considered in Malaysia to protect minors online.

