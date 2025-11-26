Left Menu

Gunfire in Ulhasnagar: Behind the Toilet Custodian Attack

Three individuals, including Mohit Hinduja, were arrested for allegedly firing at 32-year-old Sachin Bahadur Karotia in Ulhasnagar. The incident stemmed from a personal dispute, though Karotia escaped harm. Police suspect the firearm was sourced from outside Maharashtra. The investigation into the attack continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three men, including Mohit Hinduja, have been taken into custody on charges of shooting at Sachin Bahadur Karotia, a public toilet caretaker, in Ulhasnagar last week, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 10:30 PM on November 21 when Karotia was intercepted by the accused. An altercation followed during which Hinduja allegedly opened fire twice, though Karotia escaped unscathed. This altercation is believed to be linked to a personal feud.

Karotia, having previously served time for his wife's murder and with multiple charges against him, is familiar with criminal investigations. Police officer Shankar Awtade highlighted that the weapon might have been sourced from outside Maharashtra, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

