Gunfire in Ulhasnagar: Behind the Toilet Custodian Attack

Three men, including Mohit Hinduja, have been taken into custody on charges of shooting at Sachin Bahadur Karotia, a public toilet caretaker, in Ulhasnagar last week, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 10:30 PM on November 21 when Karotia was intercepted by the accused. An altercation followed during which Hinduja allegedly opened fire twice, though Karotia escaped unscathed. This altercation is believed to be linked to a personal feud.

Karotia, having previously served time for his wife's murder and with multiple charges against him, is familiar with criminal investigations. Police officer Shankar Awtade highlighted that the weapon might have been sourced from outside Maharashtra, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)