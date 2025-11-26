Gauteng accelerates road upgrades to boost mobility, safety and service delivery

The Gauteng Provincial Government has intensified its provincewide campaign to rehabilitate key mobility corridors, enhance road safety, and strengthen municipal service delivery capacity, marking one of the most comprehensive road maintenance drives in recent years.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, reaffirmed the province’s commitment during the launch of a major road maintenance activation in Mogale City on Monday. She stressed that the initiative forms part of a long-term plan to improve the condition and reliability of Gauteng’s road network, which carries the highest traffic volumes in the country.

The MEC said the provincial administration is acting with urgency to meet public expectations: “We are on a campaign to fix Gauteng’s roads and restore service delivery at the pace and scale our communities expect. Our teams are now better resourced, better coordinated, and able to respond more quickly to the needs of motorists and residents.”

Strengthening Mogale City’s Strategic Corridor

The launch focused on rehabilitation efforts along Magalies Road, one of Mogale City’s most heavily used mobility corridors. The route is vital for linking communities and serves as a key connector for local businesses, tourism destinations and freight operators moving goods across the West Rand.

According to the department, the upgrades in Mogale City will include resurfacing and patching of worn road sections, repairing and preventing sinkholes, restoring streetlights and traffic signals, and reinforcing slopes weakened by previous bouts of heavy rainfall. These interventions aim to reduce hazards that often lead to crashes and traffic disruptions.

Expanded Maintenance Capacity Across Gauteng

The Department of Roads and Transport has significantly increased its maintenance capability, deploying more technical teams and equipping them with advanced machinery to respond to multiple infrastructure failures simultaneously. This expanded capacity enables faster reaction to pothole reports, storm-related damage, electrical faults on high-traffic routes, and damaged signage or signal equipment.

“Our increased maintenance capacity means we can now meet our road repair targets not only in Mogale City, but in every municipality across Gauteng,” MEC Diale-Tlabela said. She added that improving road surfaces and restoring essential infrastructure are fundamental to creating safe, reliable mobility for residents, businesses and public transport operators.

Enhancing Road Safety Through Infrastructure Recovery

The MEC highlighted that consistent road maintenance is central to reducing crashes on Gauteng’s roads. She emphasised that poorly lit intersections, malfunctioning traffic signals and deteriorating road surfaces contribute significantly to accidents, especially in high-density areas.

“Well-maintained roads save lives. By repairing potholes, fixing signals and restoring lighting, we are reducing crashes and creating safer conditions for all road users,” she said. The department noted that many of the province’s high-risk routes have already seen improvements due to recent maintenance blitzes.

Provincewide Activations to Continue

The Gauteng government plans to roll out similar road maintenance activations across all municipalities over the coming weeks. These efforts form part of an ongoing programme aimed at stabilising Gauteng’s infrastructure, restoring public confidence and supporting economic activity through a dependable transport network.

With Gauteng continuing to experience rapid population growth and increased vehicle volumes, the provincial administration believes that sustained investment in road infrastructure will remain essential—not only to support mobility, but also to safeguard lives, stimulate business activity and ensure the long-term resilience of municipal services.