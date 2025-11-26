Left Menu

Rise in Non-Criminal Detentions Sparks Concern

The North American Punjabi Association has raised alarms over a rise in detentions by the United States' ICE, notably targeting individuals without criminal backgrounds. This shift in policy priorities could implicate due process and humane treatment, urging calls for transparency from DHS and reconsideration of detention practices.

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced concern over what it describes as a 'significant surge' in detentions by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), focusing on individuals with no criminal history.

NAPA, referencing recent data, stated that ICE detained 65,135 individuals by mid-November, a rise from 59,762 in late September, with 74 percent having no criminal record. This increase, according to NAPA, indicates a shift from ICE's stated priority of detaining those posing public-safety risks.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, NAPA condemned the trend as 'deeply troubling', urging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to allow them to review individual cases and ensure the protection of civil rights, advocating for transparency in detention practices.

