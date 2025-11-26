Assam Legislative Assembly Revives Historical 1983 Reports Amid Political Controversy

In a move that has rekindled sparks of the past, the Assam Legislative Assembly has tabled reports from the 1983 Nellie massacre, inciting mixed reactions. The reports, by the Tewary and Mehta Commissions, possess differing perspectives on the tragic events.

The BJP-led government defends the decision, saying it's an academic dive into a 'big chapter in Assam's history.' Despite the historical angle, opposition parties claim the timing aligns with election goals aimed at societal division.

Voices from the region call attention to the alleged political manipulation during the 1983 elections, while the affected community remembers the enduring pain. The reports underscore the demographic shifts experienced in Assam post-1951, detailing cultural and political identity struggles.

