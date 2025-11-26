Gangster Network Busted in Punjab: Four Notorious Operatives Arrested
Four operatives linked to a notorious gangster network were arrested in SAS Nagar, Punjab. They were reportedly plotting attacks in Chandigarh and Patiala. The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, acting on intelligence, apprehended them after an exchange of fire, seizing weapons and live cartridges.
- Country:
- India
Four operatives with ties to a foreign-based gangster linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been apprehended in SAS Nagar, Punjab, police reported on Wednesday.
The arrests, following a shootout on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway, yielded seven .32 calibre pistols and 70 live cartridges. The accused, identified as Harvinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Mohammad Samir, and Rohit Sharma, were found plotting attacks in Chandigarh and Patiala.
Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force carried out the operation after receiving specific intelligence. More arrests are expected as investigations continue. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Red Fort blast case: Accused Soyab, Amir Rashid Ali produced in Patiala House Court.
Sukhbir Singh Badal Stands Firm on 'Chandigarh Belongs to Punjab'
Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE
A New Chapter: Chandigarh Under Article 240
No final decision taken on proposal to simplify process of law-making exclusively by Centre: MHA on Chandigarh's administration.