Gangster Network Busted in Punjab: Four Notorious Operatives Arrested

Four operatives with ties to a foreign-based gangster linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been apprehended in SAS Nagar, Punjab, police reported on Wednesday.

The arrests, following a shootout on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway, yielded seven .32 calibre pistols and 70 live cartridges. The accused, identified as Harvinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Mohammad Samir, and Rohit Sharma, were found plotting attacks in Chandigarh and Patiala.

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force carried out the operation after receiving specific intelligence. More arrests are expected as investigations continue. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)